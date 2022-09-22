YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $2.25 Million in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $111,059,000. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 739,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,948,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,962,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.21. 200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,104. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07.

