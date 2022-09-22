YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,571 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,852 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.23.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

PayPal Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.23. The company had a trading volume of 176,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,397. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $279.95. The firm has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.65.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

