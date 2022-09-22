YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 405 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,541 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Yum! Brands by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.97. 6,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,563,979. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $108.37 and a 12 month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

In other Yum! Brands news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total value of $143,734.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 target price on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.93.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

