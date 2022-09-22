YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,135 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for about 1.1% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 167.4% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit by 50.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intuit by 10.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,547 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuit news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total value of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,318 shares of company stock worth $18,027,628. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $400.98. 20,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,407. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $442.05 and a 200-day moving average of $429.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.52%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $476.00 to $516.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $566.89.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

