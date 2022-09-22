Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of YRD opened at $1.10 on Friday. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $4.47. The company has a market cap of $92.38 million, a P/E ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yiren Digital

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yiren Digital stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

