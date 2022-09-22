Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Yum China by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.37. The company had a trading volume of 16,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,760. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.54. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.55 and a 52-week high of $61.29.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

