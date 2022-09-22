Zhang Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,070 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 445.4% in the first quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.42. The company had a trading volume of 103,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,609,380. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day moving average is $47.62. The company has a market capitalization of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

