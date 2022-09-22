Zhang Financial LLC Buys 11,881 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 1.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,036,342,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,653 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,578,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,010,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,675 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,092 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.41. 157,875 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,533,141. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.03 and a 200 day moving average of $42.62. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.45 and a 1-year high of $52.42.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

