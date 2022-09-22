Zhang Financial LLC Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 25.6% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 238,414 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,439,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $173.01. 12,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,820,527. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.35 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The firm has a market cap of $116.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile



Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

