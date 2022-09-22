Zhang Financial LLC Has $21.96 Million Position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLC – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,973 shares during the period. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF worth $21,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKLC. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its position in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 450,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,348,000 after purchasing an additional 41,863 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,051,000.

BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

BKLC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.87. 200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.07. BNY Mellon US Large Cap Core Equity ETF has a one year low of $67.35 and a one year high of $90.63.

