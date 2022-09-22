Zhang Financial LLC Has $4.53 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 20,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,093. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

