Zhang Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 416,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,686 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of VV stock traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $172.28. 3,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 490,181. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $184.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.91.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

