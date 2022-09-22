Zhang Financial LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 200.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,030 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $280.80. 1,591,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,246,584. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $307.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $269.28 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.519 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

