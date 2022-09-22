Zhang Financial LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 90,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAX traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.02. 5,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,390. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.71. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08.

