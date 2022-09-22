Zilliqa Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $83.22 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $437.25 million and $83.22 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00128983 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005223 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $116.83 or 0.00610169 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002368 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00866595 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Zilliqa Profile
Zilliqa launched on November 6th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 16,614,022,132 coins and its circulating supply is 13,322,554,979 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Zilliqa
