ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Market Cap Hits $21.58 Million

ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $21.58 million and $4,430.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.61 or 0.00127996 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005423 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 56.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.49 or 0.00528591 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00899637 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH was first traded on April 28th, 2020. ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZIMBOCASH is www.zimbo.cash.

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

According to CryptoCompare, “ZIMBOCASH is a movement for Sound Money in Zimbabwe. The project aims to present an alternative to the ravaging inflations rates in the country.The total supply of ZIMBOCASH has been fixed and all Zimbabweans who sign up are allocated with ZIMBOCASH.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.