Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.

SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Performance

ZTS opened at $151.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $70.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.80. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.87 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27.

Insider Activity

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock worth $2,949,073 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. StockNews.com lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

