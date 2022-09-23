10,900 Shares in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,635.1% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 47.1% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Medical Properties Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.10.

NYSE:MPW traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.40. 355,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,817,859. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.80. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 58.00%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

