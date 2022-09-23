11,128 Shares in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Purchased by Investmark Advisory Group LLC

Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUHP. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $133,326,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,124,000. REDW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,875,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,300,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,946,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.73. 6,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 398,961. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.33. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 12-month low of $21.70 and a 12-month high of $26.89.

