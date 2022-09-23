12,113 Shares in Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP) Acquired by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power Co. (NYSE:KEP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 12,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 249.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in Korea Electric Power by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Korea Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Korea Electric Power Profile

NYSE:KEP opened at $7.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Korea Electric Power Co. has a 1-year low of $6.65 and a 1-year high of $10.38.

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments. It generates power from nuclear, coal, oil, liquefied natural gas, internal combustion, combined-cycle, integrated gasification combined cycle, hydro, wind, solar, fuel cell, biogas, and other sources.

