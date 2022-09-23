12,300 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RF traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 134,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,097,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 32.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

