1,466 Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Bought by Westshore Wealth LLC

Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $223.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.87.

Baidu Trading Down 0.7 %

Baidu Profile

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,506. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.62 and a 52-week high of $182.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

