24,871 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Exane Asset Management

Exane Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,871 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,351,000. Deckers Outdoor makes up 4.2% of Exane Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 13,529 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,945 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,289,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total transaction of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $407.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.10.

NYSE DECK traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $315.88. 7,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,426. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $448.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $283.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.31 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to purchase up to 14.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

