346 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Purchased by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,176,000 after acquiring an additional 36,600 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,103,000 after purchasing an additional 132,875 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 26,029 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 113,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.02. The company had a trading volume of 115,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,277. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.47.

