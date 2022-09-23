605,389 Shares in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Bought by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 605,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,405,000. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.49% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,113,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,784 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,560,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,704,000 after purchasing an additional 14,248 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,103,000 after acquiring an additional 132,875 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 27.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,169,000 after acquiring an additional 393,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.03. The company had a trading volume of 21,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $97.34 and a 12-month high of $107.10.

