A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises about 3.9% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 243,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,133,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.30 and a 200 day moving average of $26.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. Raymond James increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

