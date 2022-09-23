A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.97. The company had a trading volume of 102,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,288,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $82.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.