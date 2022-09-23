A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.27 Million Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,814 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KO. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 13,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $1,036,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 27,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,966,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,438,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.59.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KO traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,330,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.67. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.64%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

