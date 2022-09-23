A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 122,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,184,637. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day moving average is $41.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.92 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.75.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

