A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,500 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 12.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 72,051,877 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,767,341,000 after purchasing an additional 7,901,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,601,028 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,388,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,254 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Barrick Gold by 12.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,057,924 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $565,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,995 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 12.7% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,746,318 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $458,370,000 after buying an additional 2,118,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after buying an additional 5,164,698 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. 775,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,960,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $14.53 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

GOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$41.00 to C$35.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.17.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

