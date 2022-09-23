AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.64

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.64 and last traded at $1.69, with a volume of 217995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

AAC Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.79.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.22 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions for smart devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Acoustics Product, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, and Micro Electro-Mechanical System (MEMS) Components segments.

