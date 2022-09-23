ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.24.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 27 to CHF 27.20 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of ABB from CHF 37 to CHF 35 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Citigroup cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

ABB opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ABB has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $39.11. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.63 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). ABB had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ABB will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABB. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in ABB by 913.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,213,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,300 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in ABB by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,079,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $617,041,000 after purchasing an additional 861,832 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ABB in the fourth quarter worth $31,070,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ABB during the first quarter worth $22,145,000. Finally, Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in ABB by 3,098.9% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 644,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,239,000 after buying an additional 624,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

