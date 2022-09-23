ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.5 %

ACAD opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $28.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 39.93% and a negative return on equity of 41.18%. The business had revenue of $134.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 302,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,623,000 after purchasing an additional 79,264 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $6,031,000. 92.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.