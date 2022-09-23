Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $8.61

Shares of Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.61 and traded as low as C$8.35. Accord Financial shares last traded at C$8.35, with a volume of 200 shares traded.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.36, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$71.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.69.
Accord Financial (TSE:ACD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.49 million for the quarter.
Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.
