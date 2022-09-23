Acropolis Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 8,686 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.4% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,975,000 after buying an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 155,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,045,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 49.7% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 140.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 402,470 shares of company stock worth $35,794,063 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,813,687. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1 year low of $59.08 and a 1 year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.18.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

