Acropolis Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWC traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. 4 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,792. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average is $116.65. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.20 and a 12-month high of $158.05.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

