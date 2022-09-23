Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 533,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,402 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.74. 100,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,274,305. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.87. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $85.09.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

