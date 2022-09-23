Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $448.92.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $7.33 on Friday, hitting $414.75. The company had a trading volume of 7,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,717. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $431.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.13 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,392. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

