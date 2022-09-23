Acropolis Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 722,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,636 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.0% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $30,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.82 on Friday, hitting $37.58. 158,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,550,730. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.58. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $52.42.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

