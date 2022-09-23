Acropolis Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,525 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 31,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 35,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $1.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,023,418. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.35 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

