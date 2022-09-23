Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 1,113 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 0.4% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,192,000. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,780,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.61. The stock had a trading volume of 5,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,342. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $85.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.