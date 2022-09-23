Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 261 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,331,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,806,000 after acquiring an additional 568,232 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,005,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,355,000 after purchasing an additional 196,343 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,973,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,158,000 after purchasing an additional 376,498 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after purchasing an additional 521,820 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,680,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IBB traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.30. 36,046 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,065. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $174.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.41.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

