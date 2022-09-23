Acropolis Investment Management LLC Sells 5,192 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 17.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $178,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $339.98. 108,056 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,236,658. The business has a 50 day moving average of $371.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.73. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.