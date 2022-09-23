Activest Wealth Management Acquires 130 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 55.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 366 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.4% in the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.1% during the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 944 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.9% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $150.34. The stock had a trading volume of 255,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,889. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $137.16 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $163.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. Target’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

