Activest Wealth Management Acquires 934 Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 121,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $415,000.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:IPAY traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.19. 218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,002. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $37.91 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.77.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.