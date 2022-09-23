Activest Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 9,000 Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,205,000. 3.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FAS traded down $4.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,299. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $56.32 and a 52 week high of $155.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.25.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

