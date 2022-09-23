Activest Wealth Management Buys Shares of 566 Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 74.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 157,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 245,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after buying an additional 62,012 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,677,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,973,000 after purchasing an additional 44,723 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 75,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 40,132 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Trading Down 3.6 %

NYSEARCA RWJ traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.71. 570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,646. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.51. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $99.59 and a 1-year high of $131.07.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.