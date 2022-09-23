Activest Wealth Management Purchases 3,632 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Activest Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 0.7% of Activest Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.60 on Friday, reaching $153.10. The stock had a trading volume of 315,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $154.01 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

