Activest Wealth Management Purchases 509 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 63.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after buying an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD traded down $2.22 on Friday, hitting $67.28. 1,915,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,791,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.80 and a 200-day moving average of $93.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.17 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

