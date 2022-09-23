Activest Wealth Management Raises Stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 106,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,671,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares during the period.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.46. 195,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.67. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $45.10 and a twelve month high of $162.04.

